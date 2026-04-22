Steinrotter, Wilhelm “Fiffi” (Willi)

Brighton: On Monday, April 20, 2026, Wilhelm “Fiffi” (Willi) Steinrotter; loving husband, father, and Opa; passed away at the age of 82 after a long and courageous journey with dementia.

Fiffi was born on April 26, 1943, in Bad Wiessee, Bavaria, Germany, to Hermann and Maria (Huber) Steinrotter. He grew up alongside his siblings, learning the trade of baking, though even then it was clear his true passion was soccer and the joy of being active.

At 18, he set out for Canada with determination and a willingness to work. It was there, in Calgary, Alberta, that he met the love of his life, Patricia (Pat) Letendre. Together they built a partnership that would span 58 years, defined by love, resilience, laughter, and a shared commitment to family. They eventually settled in Sodus, New York, where they went on to create a beautiful life together, having two children and three grandchildren to whom he was devoted.

Fiffi lived life fully and without hesitation. Over the years, he wore many hats including baker, professional soccer player, electrician, carpenter, fruit farm worker, Hobart college soccer coach, ski coach, ski area owner and operator, snowmaking expert, snowcat operator, European tour guide, and even oil field worker in Alaska. Whatever he did, he did with energy, pride, and a genuine desire to make a difference.

At the center of his life’s work was Brantling Ski Slopes. For over 40 years, Fiffi and Pat built Brantling into something far greater than a ski hill. It became a place where people felt they belonged. Generations of families passed through its slopes not just to ski, but to be part of a community. Fiffi had a rare ability to make people feel seen and valued. He mentored young skiers, gave opportunities to employees who needed a start, and welcomed everyone with the same open spirit whether they were lifelong friends or visiting for the first time.

He didn’t measure people by what they had, only by who they were. Whether he was teaching a beginner their first turns or quietly helping someone who couldn’t afford a lift ticket, he treated everyone with the same kindness and respect. That spirit extended well beyond Brantling to ski areas across the region including teaching Robert F. Kennedy to ski at Bristol. No matter the setting or the person, he approached each interaction with patience, generosity, and genuine care.

Fiffi loved being surrounded by people. He found joy in Euchre Tournaments, Bavarian Day celebrations, and trips back to his hometown in Germany, as well as the everyday moments that brought people together. He had a contagious energy, a quick sense of humor, and a competitive spirit that made life more fun for everyone around him.

Above all, he cherished his family. Nothing made him prouder than his children and grandchildren, and nothing made him happier than time spent with them. They, along with the countless people whose lives he touched, are the enduring legacy of a life lived with purpose.

Fiffi will be remembered for his generosity, his humor, his work ethic, and the way he made people feel welcomed, supported, and valued.

He is survived by his son, Willi Steinrotter and his wife Jamie (Bennett), and their daughters Emmie and Ava of Potsdam, NY; and by his daughter, Michele (Steinrotter) DiMarzo and her husband Steven, and their daughter Angelina of Pittsford, NY. He is also survived by his sister Anneliese; his brother Heine; and many relatives and dear family friends. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Patricia (Pat); his parents; and his brothers Hermann and Hans.

Friends and family are invited to call from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, April 24 at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, April 25 at Brantling Ski Slopes, 4015 Fish Farm Rd., Sodus, NY 14551. A prayer service will begin at 4:00 PM, followed by food, live music, and Euchre—all are welcome to join in celebrating Fiffi’s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fiffi’s memory to the Brantling Ski Racing Association, 4015 Fish Farm Rd., Sodus, NY 14551