LYONS: Clifford F. Steitler, devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather and true friend, 86, passed away Monday, September 19th, 2022

A Memorial service will be held at 1PM on May 13,2023 at Lyons United Methodist Church,93 Williams St in Lyons.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in Cliff’s memory to the Lyons United Methodist Church or the ASPCA.

Cliff is survived by his beloved wife Lois; daughter Jean (Larry) Baycura; and grandson Jay. He is also survived by many cousins and his wife’s family.

