Steitler, Clifford F. 

LYONS: Clifford F. Steitler, devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather and true friend, 86, passed away Monday, September 19th, 2022. A memorial service is yet to be determined. It will be held at the Lyons United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in Cliff’s memory to the Lyons United Methodist Church or the ASPCA.

Clifford “Cliff” was born in Lyons, NY, December 8, 1935, to Frederick Steitler and Laura (nee’ Burton) Steitler. Cliff served in the U.S. Army during the years 1958-1960. His tour of duty took him to Germany, where he was fortunate to make life-long friends and tour other parts of Europe such as France and Italy. Cliff was a dedicated employee at Mobil Chemical/Huntsman, Macedon, as a forklift operator for 36 years. His kind demeanor and wonderful work ethic are just a few of the attributes that made him well-liked on and off the job site.

Cliff married Lois (nee’ Smith) on September 24, 1960 at the Lyons United Methodist Church. They would have celebrated 62 years of a truly inspiring union this year. Some of Cliff’s favorite hobbies/pastimes were taking long walks, attending classic car shows with his ’73 Monte Carlo and going to the stock car races with his dear friend, Cliff Hunt. Spending many hours railside-chasing trains with grandson, Jay and son-in-law, Larry were also precious moments for Cliff. Cliff and Lois’ annual trek to Florida was one of the highlights of his post retirement years. He loved walking under sunny southern skies and spending joy-filled moments with his dear “Sis” and “Bro”, Joan (nee’ Smith) and Kenneth Roberts and Charles (Grace) Smith.

Cliff will be remembered for his love and devotion shown to his wife, his daughter and family; his selfless spirit in lending a hand to family members and friends, and for the gentle, persevering care of his pets.

Cliff is survived by his beloved wife Lois; daughter Jean (Larry) Baycura; and grandson Jay. He is also survived by many cousins and his wife’s family.

