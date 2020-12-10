Stell, Donald R.

PALMYRA: Died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the age of 86. Family and friends are invited to call from 1-3pm on Sunday, December 13 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Masks and distancing will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to the Alzheimers Association, 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620. Don was born on May 27, 1934 in Canandaigua, NY the son of Carl and Esther Reed Stell. He and the former Sandra Woodhams were married August 20, 1963 in Sodus, NY. Don had worked for many years at Mobil Chemical Tech Center in Macedon. He enjoyed all kinds of racing and had been a member of the C.A. Palmer Fife and Drum Corp. Don is survived by his wife of 53 years Sandra; daughters Patricia Gerhart and Dawn (Jody) Stetzel; son Keith Stell; one sister; three brothers; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by a son Brian Stell; 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Online Condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com