Stephan, Marianne (Clingerman) 

LYONS: Marianne (Clingerman) Stephan, 67, of Lyons, NY, passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025, at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 16, at the South Lyons Cemetery, 976 Sohn Alloway Road, Lyons. Marianne was born in Lyons on March 15, 1958. She was the daughter of the late Milford “Max” Clingerman and Ruth (Bradbury) Clingerman. After graduating from Lyons High School (class of 1976), she earned her bachelor’s degree in English from SUNY Brockport. She worked for the Wayne County Department of Social Services for 30 years, retiring in 2013. She was also involved in her community, serving on the boards of the Lyons Public Library, the Lyons Heritage Society, and the Friends of the Lyons Public Library. Marianne shared her cheerful nature and infectious laughter with all who met her. In addition to being an avid reader, she enjoyed collecting Wedgwood Jasperware and Lyons Pottery. She also delighted in playing all sorts of games, but more than anything else, she loved spending time with family and friends. She is survived by Mark Stephan, her loving husband of 41 years; brother Michael Clingerman of Lyons; brother Matthew (Joseph O’Toole) Clingerman of Newark, New York; mother-in-law Shirley Stephan of Newark; brother-in-law Eric (Barbara) Stephan of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; sisters-in-law Pamela (John) Molloy of Hernando, Florida; Carol (Mark) Heald and Janice (Edward) Bailey of Lyons; and Sandra Freer of Lake Havasu City; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and innumerable dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Max and Ruth Clingerman, and father-in-law Bruce Stephan. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marianne’s memory may be made to the “Friends of the Lyons Public Library,” 122 Broad Street, Lyons, New York 14489; or to the “American Diabetes Association,” PO Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116 (or online at diabetes.org).