What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Stephan, Marianne (Clingerman) 

May 5, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

LYONS: Marianne (Clingerman) Stephan, 67, of Lyons, NY, passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025, at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 16, at the South Lyons Cemetery, 976 Sohn Alloway Road, Lyons. Marianne was born in Lyons on March 15, 1958. She was the daughter of the late Milford “Max” Clingerman and Ruth (Bradbury) Clingerman. After graduating from Lyons High School (class of 1976), she earned her bachelor’s degree in English from SUNY Brockport. She worked for the Wayne County Department of Social Services for 30 years, retiring in 2013. She was also involved in her community, serving on the boards of the Lyons Public Library, the Lyons Heritage Society, and the Friends of the Lyons Public Library. Marianne shared her cheerful nature and infectious laughter with all who met her. In addition to being an avid reader, she enjoyed collecting Wedgwood Jasperware and Lyons Pottery. She also delighted in playing all sorts of games, but more than anything else, she loved spending time with family and friends. She is survived by Mark Stephan, her loving husband of 41 years; brother Michael Clingerman of Lyons; brother Matthew (Joseph O’Toole) Clingerman of Newark, New York; mother-in-law Shirley Stephan of Newark; brother-in-law Eric (Barbara) Stephan of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; sisters-in-law Pamela (John) Molloy of Hernando, Florida; Carol (Mark) Heald and Janice (Edward) Bailey of Lyons; and Sandra Freer of Lake Havasu City; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and innumerable dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Max and Ruth Clingerman, and father-in-law Bruce Stephan. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marianne’s memory may be made to the “Friends of the Lyons Public Library,” 122 Broad Street, Lyons, New York 14489; or to the “American Diabetes Association,” PO Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116 (or online at diabetes.org).

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.