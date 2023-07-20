Powered by Dark Sky
July 20th 2023, Thursday
Taylor-Christie, Stephanie

July 20, 2023

MARION: Passed away on July 18, 2023 at the age of 45. Predeceased by her husband, Sammy Christie; sons, Taylor Christie and Evan Woodward; grandparents, Bill and Mary Ann Lane, Carl Taylor. Survived by her parents, Jim (Beth) Taylor, Jean (Chris) Wilfeard; brother, Chad (Sarah) Taylor; special nephews, Clayton and Emmett; grandmother, Ann Taylor; her beloved dog, Vou; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

There will be no prior calling hours, a graveside service will be held 11AM, Saturday, July 29th at the Marion Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Marion, NY 14505 followed by a celebration of life to be held at the Marion American Legion, 4141 Witherden Rd., Marion, NY 14505. In lieu of

flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

