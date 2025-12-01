What are you looking for?

December 1, 2025
Steurrys, Larry Richard

December 1, 2025
MARION/WILLIAMSON: A long time resident of Marion/Williamson, passed away unexpectedly on November 23, 2925, at his retirement home in Virginia.

Larry had a lifelong passion for auto racing.  While living in New York, he was a NASCAR official.  Aside from being at the race track, Larry was an avid New York Yankees fan.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, Jacob and Marcia Steurrys; his brother Roger Steurrys; and his mother and father-in-law, Duane and Shirley Mayeu.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Steurrys; his siblings, Elaine (Mark) Evangelos, Dale (Connie) Steurrys, and Brian (Jill) Steurrys; his Godsons, Chad Bradley, Nathan Bradley, Mitchell Steurrys, and Alexander Steurrys; his sister-in-law, Cindy (Alan) Bradley; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

