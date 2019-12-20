Steurrys, Ricky D.

SODUS: Age 61, passed away on December 18, 2019 at Rochester General Hospital. He is survived by his children, Chad Steurrys-Turner of Canandaigua, Jennifer Eygnor of Wolcott, Cari (Carrie) Wilson of Williamson, Melissa Steurrys of Williamson, Jennifer Manns of Watertown; parents, Donald and Barbara Steurrys of Sodus; several grandchildren; siblings, Debbie Steurrys of Sodus, Sally (Bill) Schuessler of Sodus Pt., Donald “Punkie” Steurrys of Sodus, Christina Steurrys of Sodus, Patricia Steurrys of NC, Pamela (Doug Jackson) Steurrys of Sodus, Chuck (Brenda) Rahr of Scio; very close friend, Cathy of N. Rose; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a “Celebration of Life” to be held at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Ronald McDonald House Charities, 333 Westmoreland Drive. Rochester, NY 14620. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com