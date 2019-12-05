MARION: Entered into rest on December 4, 2019 at the age of 65 with his loving wife by his side. He is survived by his wife, Shari; daughters, Marci Steurrys and Terri (James) Ryan; son, Keith Steurrys; siblings, Larry (Linda) Steurrys; Dale (Connie) Steurrys; Brian (Jill) Steurrys; and Elaine (Mark) Evangelos; nieces, nephews, 1 granddaughter, and numerous friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Jake and Marcia Steurrys; nephew, Steve Steurrys. Roger raced stock cars for many years and loved Nascar and the NY Yankees. Friends and family are invited at call Saturday December 7, 2-5PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505. Donations in Roger’s memory may be made to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com