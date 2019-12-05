Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 22nd 2020, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Steurrys, Roger

by WayneTimes.com
December 5, 2019

MARION: Entered into rest on December 4, 2019 at the age of 65 with his loving wife by his side.  He is survived by his wife, Shari; daughters, Marci Steurrys and Terri (James) Ryan; son, Keith Steurrys; siblings, Larry (Linda) Steurrys; Dale (Connie) Steurrys; Brian (Jill) Steurrys; and Elaine (Mark) Evangelos; nieces, nephews, 1 granddaughter, and numerous friends.  He is predeceased by his parents, Jake and Marcia Steurrys; nephew, Steve Steurrys. Roger raced stock cars for many years and loved Nascar and the NY Yankees. Friends and family are invited at call Saturday December 7, 2-5PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505. Donations in Roger’s memory may be made to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450. Condolences  may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

DuBois, Ronald E. (Poppi)

LYONS (FAIRVILLE): Ron DuBois passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date in this paper. In memory of Ron please consider donations to any motorcycle club in Wayne County. Ron loved the days of riding his Harley with friends, He loved his baseball and chocolates. […]

Read More
Salerno, Joseph J.

CLYDE: Joseph J. Salerno, 85, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Friends may call on Wednesday, September 23rd  from 5 to 7 PM at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W.  Genesee St. in Clyde. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Thursday (Sept. 24th) at St. John’s […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square