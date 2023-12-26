Steven, Daniel Silas

NEWARK: Daniel S. Stevens, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 22, 2023, DeMay Living Center

In honor of Daniel’s wishes all services will remain private.

In memory of Daniel, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Josh Rojas Foundation, PO Box 17507, Rochester, NY 14617 or by visiting https://www.joshrojas.org/

Daniel, born to the late Charles S. and Eunice (Huntress) Stevens on May 29, 1934, in Newton Junction, NH, grew up in the close-knit community of Cape Neddick, Maine. He completed his education in a one-room schoolhouse before relocating to the Rochester area to pursue Theology at Roberts Wesleyan College. Initially involved in ministry, Daniel later transitioned to serve as a police officer for the Newark, New York police department, dedicating thirty-five years of service and retiring as a sergeant. Outside of work, he found joy in spending time with family, solving crossword puzzles and cherishing moments at home.

Daniel will be remembered by his daughters Rose Huntress, Rebecca (Stephen) Allen, Kelly (Glyn) Jones and Kristan (Patricio Jr.) Rojas; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; six siblings; and several nieces and nephews.

Daniel is predeceased by wife, Rosemarie (DeAugustine) Stevens; a son, Roger Stevens; a grandson, Joshua Rojas; his son-in-law, Roger Ristich; one brother and one sister.

