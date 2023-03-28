Stevens, Marlyn K. 

ONTARIO: Marlyn K. Stevens at 78, left this world for her heavenly journey on March 23, 2023. She resided and was cared for at The Hurlbut Nursing Home in Rochester, NY since 2018. Marlyn is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Mark and Colleen (Springett) Stevens; her niece Kelly (Stevens) and husband Jeff Schmelzer, their sons Mason and Peter; her nephew Eric and wife Kim (Nguyen) Stevens, their son Moki as well as Kelly and Eric’s mother Beth Stevens; her nephew Keith (Jeanne) Stevens, his daughters Annie and Mary Stevens; her niece Julia Stevens and many cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents Mason and Lauretta (Kall) Stevens; her brother Melvin Stevens; her brother Mason John and wife Shirley (Crosby) Stevens and their son Keith’s wife and loving mother Jeanne (Lippert) Stevens.

Marlyn was born in Newark, NY on February 28,1945 and was raised by her family in Ontario, NY. In her twenties, with the help of The Arc of Monroe, Marlyn moved to Rochester and lived independently for 12 years. She was able to gain employment in Surgical Maintenance at Strong Memorial Hospital, and made many friends during this time. Each weekend she went home to visit with her family.

In 1981, Marlyn moved to Newark. She lived on her own and made more new friends, while working in Laundry Services at the Newark Hotel, until 2002. After that time, Marlyn received care in multiple assisted living facilities, in the area, through 2018.

Marlyn may have been small in stature but if you were every graced by her laugh and smile, your experience was a memorable treasure. She will be dearly missed and best remembered by how she so delicately arranged all her treasured bunnies and special magnets in her apartments. “Marlyn Darlin”, you have made such an impact on so many lives, please always remember how loved you are, have been and always will be.

A graveside service will be held at 11am on April 3rd at the Furnaceville Cemetery, Trimble Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Expressions of sympathy may be sent, as donations, in memory of Marlyn Stevens to, The Arc of Monroe, 2060 Brighton Henrietta Townline Road, Rochester, NY 14623. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.