 Stevens, Roland "Chip"

PULTNEYVILLE: Roland "Chip" Stevens passed away on October 31. He died peacefully, at home, surrounded by loved ones. His generous spirit leaves a legacy of vibrant watercolor paintings, historical research and documentation, and archaeological collections.

Chip graduated from Brighton High School and went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science from The University of Rochester, a Bachelor of Architecture and a Master of Architecture in Urban Design from Syracuse University. He eventually worked as a senior planner for Wayne County and then as a New York State Registered Architect for Sear Brown, DeWolfe Architects and LaDue Architects.

Chip is survived by his wife of 55 years, Georgia originally of Lake Placid, New York. He is the oldest of six siblings: Caroline Mayher (Bill) from Brooklin, ME; Debra Rutherford (David, deceased) from Seattle, WA; Elizabeth Palmer from Newcastle, ME; Peter Stevens, MD (Gayle Maloney, deceased; Susan Dolan) from Salt Lake City, UT; and Pam Scinto (Dal Blumhardt) from Belvue, CO.

Chip was a well know artist, avid and skilled sailor, skier and golfer. He was extremely loyal and loving to his family and friends, of whom he had many. People were attracted to him for his talent, knowledge, and unique perspective on life. His absence will be sincerely felt.

There will be a celebration of Chip’s life at 2:00, June 27 at the Pultneyville Yacht Club, Hamilton Street extension, Pultneyville.

In lieu of flowers, please send donatios on Chip’s honor to the Genesee Land Trust, 46 Prince Street, Suite LL005, Rochester, NY 14607-1023

