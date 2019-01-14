Obituaries
Steves, Brian Richard
WOLCOTT: June 14, 1984 to December 18, 2018. Brian passed away suddenly at the age of 34. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Jo-Ann Steves, his brothers and sisters, Richard Steves, Bill and Tracy Steves, Tim and Dawn Steves, Shannon and Corey Brandes, Jason and Meg Steves, and Chad and Alecia Steves, as well as, 13 nieces and nephews and 1 great-nephew. A celebration of life will be held at The Presbyterian Church in Wolcott on January 26th at 2pm.
