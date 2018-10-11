Stewart, Michael G.

PALMYRA: Passed away on Monday, October 8, 2018 at the age of 68. Michael was born to the late Lucille and Karlyle Stewart on September 30, 1950. Michael was predeceased by his wife Ann Stewart; sister, Mary Richard and brothers, Johnny and Tommy Stewart. He is survived by his daughters, Kiley Stewart and Lindsey Winder; grandchildren, Noah Stewart and Arianna Kramer; siblings, Pat Smith, Edith Stewart, Anne McArthur, Charles (Sandra) Stewart, Phyllis Lester, Fran Stewart, James Stewart; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Michael was retired from the United States Army after serving from 1971 until 1987. He was a history buff and he shared this passion with his grandson Noah. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, playing poker on Mondays with the guys and watching the grass grow when it rained with his granddaughter Arianna. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Friday, October 19, 2018 from 3-5PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. In Lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be directed to the Wounded Warrior in Action, c/o Mary Lou Reisdorf, 2391 Murphy Lane, Macedon, NY 14502 (Please make checks payable to WWIA and reference in memory of Michael Stewart); or the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Please click on the guestbook at murphyfuneralservices.com, to light a candle, share a condolence, or upload a photo.