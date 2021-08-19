Stitely, Michael Thomas

NEWARK: Michael Thomas Stitely unexpectedly and suddenly passed away at the age of 50 on August 17th, 2021 in Lyons, NY.

Mike graced the world with his presence in August of 1970, bringing joy to his parents Percy and Paula Stitely. Mike spent the greater part of his life serving his community; as a volunteer firefighter in multiple departments, as an EMS driver and assistant, as a dispatcher and most recently as President of the board of directors for Sodus Ambulance.

Mike set the standard for what a volunteer firefighter and emergency responder could be. With an unceasing dedication to responding to emergency calls, he was a true dinger- his pager was always on, it was always on full volume, and it had almost every agency in the areas tones programmed into it. Whenever his tones dropped though, Mike was the first to head to the scene, and the last to leave after the call. Not even an above-the-knee amputation could stop Mike from responding to the call.

12 years ago, Michael met the love of his life- Angel Kersten, bringing her and her then four children into his life with absolute conviction and dedication. A few years later they together added Addalyn and just recently they adopted his niece BrookLynn. Mike unconditionally loved all of their children as his own.

Mike had to face many obstacles during his time, but managed to overcome and persevere through all of them. He was stubborn, he wouldn’t quit and he never let his struggles slow him down. Mike was a joker and a trickster with a good heart. Mike’s past struggles and difficult times enabled him to make everyone around him smile and laugh regardless of how bad of a time they were going through. You couldn’t walk through a store with Mike not finding a way to embarrass you for a laugh.

Even after recent medical issues culminating in the loss of a leg Mike lived more in this past year than he had in all past years combined and was happier than he had ever been. During this time nothing has stopped him from starting a farm with Angel, responding to emergency calls with the fire department, canoeing in the Adirondacks, building chicken coops and starting to build a house with his family. This year Mike enjoyed the demolition derby for the first time with Hunter and tirelessly worked the Sauerkraut Festival with his friends at the Phelps Fire Department.

Mike was preceded by his Father Percy “Bud” Stitely and his brother Adam Stitely. He is survived by his fiancee Angel Kersten and their combined 7 children; Hunter, Jacob, McKenna, Jordan, Brooklyn, Olivia, and Addalyn, his pride and joy, as well as his Mother, Paula Stitely, his sister Mindi Stitely, his Niece Emilee, his Nephew Andrew and many other family members and friends.

Calling hours are Monday, August 23rd, from 4-7 at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home 103 Maple Court , Newark. Services are on Tuesday, August 24th at 11 AM at Maranatha Baptist Church in Lyons NY.visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

Any contributions can be made to the family via go-fund-me at https://gofund.me/f4550a40, this is to help with medical, funeral or daily needs allowing the family to focus on each other and heal without financial burdens.