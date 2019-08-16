Stobie, Susan Lee

STANLEY, NY: Susan Lee Stobie, age 64, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 surrounded by the love and support of her family after a long but courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Andrew J. Stobie, daughter Jamie Stobie of Walworth, and son Andrew M. Stobie also of Stanley; her brother Eric Shultis of East Homer, sister Terry (John) Eischeid of Tucson, AZ and Karen Thomas of Glens Falls; proud grandmother to grandsons Dominic Stobie and Nathanial Beachel, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Susan’s career spanned over 20 years with Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES as an adult education teacher throughout Ontario, Seneca and Wayne Counties. Susan’s greatest work achievement was being honored as a 2013 NYS Teacher Of The Year for the New York Association for Continuing/Community Education. Prior to teaching adults, she spent many years in public education as a Kindergarten teacher. Second to her love for teaching was her passion for music. Susan was an accomplished clarinetist even in high school, sitting in with the US Navy Band during a concert in her hometown of Homer, and was named to the NYS Honor Band that traveled to Mexico City to perform. Susan met her future husband Andy in music college and played his piano accompaniments for his saxophone recitals. They were in love and were married in July of 1979. Sue enjoyed playing piano for many local churches. She participated in many local theater production orchestras on piano, or clarinet and saxophone. Susan’s passion for helping others and her innate ability to always find the good in everything and everyone will be missed the most. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in her honor to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Thrive to Survive, or the Wayne County Literacy Volunteers. Calling hours for Susan will be held at LifeSpring Church, 5026 North Road in Canandaigua, NY on Thursday, August 22nd from 11-2pm and 4-6pm. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 6pm with dinner reception to follow at 6:30pm. The family invites all to attend.