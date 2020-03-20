Stoddard, Bruce R.

Fairport: Peacefully passed away with his loving wife Margaret, and his devoted daughter Penny, holding his hands on March 12, 2020 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margaret M. Stoddard “Weisschadel”; daughter, Penelope (Richard) Ezell of Fairport, NY; brother David (Karen) Stoddard of Webster, NY and grandson, Andrew F. Schultz of New York, NY; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Johncox and Shirley Weisschadel, many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Remur and Helen Stoddard; sisters Jeanette Losey and Alfreda Weaver and many dear brothers and sisters-in-law. Bruce was born in 1930 and raised in Penfield, NY. He served in the Korean War from 1951-1953, helping to rebuild Germany after WWII. In 1956 Bruce and Marge were married, moved to Fairport and lived in the same home on Turk Hill Road for 60 years where they raised their only daughter, Penny. His only grandchild, Andrew, was born in 1985. Bruce worked and retired in 1993 as a Superintendent for Rochester Asphalt Materials at the Deer Run Plant in Victor, NY He could run any large piece of construction equipment from cranes to bulldozers and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 832. Bruce could always be found in his garage; fixing lawn mowers for neighbors, friends and family, restoring John Deere tractors, working on golf carts, skid loaders and building anything he could ride on or drive! He was a long time member of the New York Steam Engine Association and a Charter Member of the Finger Lakes Chapter Two -Cylinder Club. At Bruce’s request services are private. For those that would like to make a donation in his memory, please consider the caring and compassionate, Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, 2652 Ridgeway Avenue, Rochester, NY 14626. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.