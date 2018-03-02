Friday, March 2, 2018
Obituaries

Stoep, David M. “Stoop”

LYONS: Age 50, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 26,2018 with his brothers by his side. David was born on January 25, 1968, in Newark, NY, a son to the late Andrew and Jean Stoep. He grew up and worked on the family’s dairy farm in Lyons. He enjoyed music, snowmobiling, boating and spending time with his friends. He was a graduate of the East Palmyra Christian School and the Lyons High School. He was a life long member of the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church. He is survived by his siblings, Peter (Paige) Stoep, Paul (Deborah) Stoep, Elizabeth (Sheri Wenzel) Stoep of Windsor, California; nieces and nephews, Lucas (Stacia) Stoep, Leisel (Matthew) Everdyke, Levi (Jenna) Stoep, Benjamin (Kimberly) Stoep, Joshua (Alisa) Stoep, Johanna (Gregory) Schmitter and Emily (Michael) Swierenga; and many grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Robin Stoep. Family and friends may call from 10:00-12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 East Palmyra-Port Gibson Road, Palmyra, NY, where a memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 Port Gibson Road, Palmyra, NY 14522 Arrangements have been made with Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. keysorfuneralhomes.com

Related Stories

Obituaries

VanAcker-Hittle, Mary Kathryn

SODUS: Mary Kathryn, age 93 went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 1, 2018 surrounded by her family at the Clifton Springs Hospital. She was predeceased by her husbands, Kenneth VanAcker and Edward Hittle. Mary is survived by her children; Nancy (Paul) Meade of Marion, David (Susan-“Sam”) Van Acker of North Rose and Allan (Cheryl) VanAcker of Williamson, her grandchildren; Lisa Dye (David Hoppe) of Marion, Heather (Mark) Fraser of New Jersey, Charity VanAcker (Brett Tennent-Brown) of Australia, Courtney VanAcker of S. Carolina, Amy (Brad) Pike of Caledonia,...
Obituaries

Philbrick, Ronald F.

Philbrick, Ronald F. WALWORTH: Age 53, passed away on February 27, 2018. Survived by daughter, Kacey; step children James and Chelsea Peckham; fiance Bobbie Spollio; parents Frederick and Judith Philbrick; sisters Laura Philbrick and Kim (Rick) Martin, nephew Matthew Lowe; nieces Allison Lowe and Meghan & Brenna Martin; grandnephew Domenic DellaFave. Ron will be remembered for his kind and compassionate heart. He was generous and always willing to help a friend in need. His sense of humor and the laughter he provided will be greatly missed by his family. His...
Obituaries

Rosairo, Mary Catherine (Liddiard)

LYONS/WEBSTER: Age 66, of Webster, N.Y., passed away on February 22, 2018. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She always had kind words of wisdom and encouragement. A very spiritual woman with the love of God. She was always willing to say a prayer for anyone in need and had a healing touch. A very unique woman in her way. She is survived by sons Paul Laberge, Brian (Stacy) Laberge, Jason C. Brown; daughters Marcia (Rasheema)Wynn, Marissa Bellew; uncle, Lauren (Veronica) Liddiard; sisters Barb (Clyde) Wages, Christine...
Obituaries

DeWandel, Richard W.

NEWARK: Age 88, passed away Tues. February 27, 2018 at DeMay Living Center. He was born in Clifton Springs on December 18, 1929, son of Leo and Josephine Goebert DeWandel. He served in the US Army for 4 years in Alaska and FT. Jay. He worked 20 years, at Rexham box factory and retired from the Wayne County Highway Dept. with 20 years of service. While his family was young he enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating and in his retirement traveled coast to coast with his wife Margaret in their...