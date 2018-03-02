Stoep, David M. “Stoop”

LYONS: Age 50, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 26,2018 with his brothers by his side. David was born on January 25, 1968, in Newark, NY, a son to the late Andrew and Jean Stoep. He grew up and worked on the family’s dairy farm in Lyons. He enjoyed music, snowmobiling, boating and spending time with his friends. He was a graduate of the East Palmyra Christian School and the Lyons High School. He was a life long member of the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church. He is survived by his siblings, Peter (Paige) Stoep, Paul (Deborah) Stoep, Elizabeth (Sheri Wenzel) Stoep of Windsor, California; nieces and nephews, Lucas (Stacia) Stoep, Leisel (Matthew) Everdyke, Levi (Jenna) Stoep, Benjamin (Kimberly) Stoep, Joshua (Alisa) Stoep, Johanna (Gregory) Schmitter and Emily (Michael) Swierenga; and many grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Robin Stoep. Family and friends may call from 10:00-12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 East Palmyra-Port Gibson Road, Palmyra, NY, where a memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 Port Gibson Road, Palmyra, NY 14522 Arrangements have been made with Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. keysorfuneralhomes.com