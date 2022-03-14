Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
March 15th 2022, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Stoll, Betty Jeanne

by WayneTimes.com
March 14, 2022

SODUS: Betty was born August 18, 1958 and passed away on March 12, 2022 at the age of 63 in Rochester General Hospital after a long battle with cancer. She is predeceased by her mother, Sharon Meyer; grandparents, Harold & Betty McMahon; nephews, Jamie Stoll and Colby Hubright. Betty leaves behind her beloved son, Joshua DeMarree; beloved daughter, Jessica DeMarree; her cherished grandchildren, Mathew DeMarree, Myla Coon, Jahniya Dean; brothers and sisters, Scott and Kim Stoll, Tim and Shirley Burditt, Jean Burt and Kirby Wright, Shawn and Patty Burditt, Norman Burditt, Michael J. Meyer, Susan and Ross Lucia, Julie Robinson; along with several other family members, nieces, nephews and close friends. 

Friends and family are invited to join the family in a Celebration of Life 2pm – 6pm Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Diamonds Seven Event Venue, 3877 N Main St, Marion, NY 14505. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Hughes, Sheryl Elizabeth (Chapman) 

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC/ MARION, NY: Sheryl passed away peacefully on March 10, 2022 after fighting courageously various health ailments.  Born May 14, 1943 in St. Johnsbury, VT she was the daughter of Nelson D. Chapman and Marion Wedge Chapman. On October 3, 1965 she married James O. Hughes Jr in Syracuse, NY who predeceased her […]

Read More
Stoll, Betty Jeanne

SODUS: Betty was born August 18, 1958 and passed away on March 12, 2022 at the age of 63 in Rochester General Hospital after a long battle with cancer. She is predeceased by her mother, Sharon Meyer; grandparents, Harold & Betty McMahon; nephews, Jamie Stoll and Colby Hubright. Betty leaves behind her beloved son, Joshua […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square