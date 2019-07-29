Stoll, Jamie Scott

NEWARK: Passed away suddenly and peacefully on July 15, 2019 at the age of 39. Jamie was a tremendous athlete, wrestling coach, and mentor to youth athletes. He was an avid animal lover, comedian, Ford Mustang enthusiast, devoted church member and took great pride in helping others. Jamie is survived by his Parents, James and Kimberly Stoll; his Brother Jonathan (Katie) Stoll; and his Sister Sarah (Nick) Gagliostro; as well as his niece and nephew, many aunts, uncles, cousins as well as his beloved cat Honey Bun. A private family visitation, and funeral service, took place to honor the life of Jamie. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.