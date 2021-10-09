Stone, Alice L.

LYONS: Alice L. Stone, 81, of Hillcrest Dr., died Tuesday (October 5, 2021) with her family by her side.

No services are planned.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Alice was born in Detroit, Mich. on May 24, 1940, daughter of Larry and Ethel Lovett DeBeau. Alice retired from Parker-Hannifin and had also worked at Hallagan Mfg. in Newark.

She is survived by her children Dale Thompson, Tammy LeRum, James (Jacqueline) Stone, Flint (Marsha) Stone and Penny (Joe) Couturier; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Alice was predeceased by her husband, James Stone Sr. in January 2014.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons.