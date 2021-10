LYONS: Age 81, of Hillcrest Drive died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 with her family by her side.

No services are planned. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.

Alice was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 24, 1040, daughter of Larry and Ethel Lovett DeBeau. Alice retired from Parker-Hannifin and had also worked at hallagan Manufacturing in Newark.

Survived by her children; Dale Thompson, Tammy LeRum, James (Jacqueline) Stone, Flint (Marsha) Stone, Penny (Joe) Couturier; many grand children and great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by husband James Stone Jr., in January 2104.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home in Lyons