Stone, Beverly

PHELPS/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Beverly Stone, age 81, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Ontario Center, Hopewell.

Calling hours will be held from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, January 6th at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 W. Main St., Clifton Springs.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Beverly’s memory.

Beverly was born December 12, 1942 in Clifton Springs, daughter of the late Laverne and Virginia Norsen. She was a former member of both the United Church of Phelps and the Canandaigua Moose Lodge. Beverly worked in food service on the NYS Thruway. She was a hard-core Elvis fan. Everyone had to be silent when an old Elvis movie was on. Beverly enjoyed dancing and especially camping with her family.

Beverly is survived by her children, Kathy (Joseph) Lanning, John (Ellen) Stone and Gerald Grabenstatter; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; brother, Edward Norsen; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Beverly is predeceased by her parents; son, Kenneth Stone; husband, John Stone.