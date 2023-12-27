Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 28th 2023, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Stone, Beverly

by WayneTimes.com
December 27, 2023

PHELPS/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Beverly Stone, age 81, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Ontario Center, Hopewell.

Calling hours will be held from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday,  January 6th at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 W. Main St., Clifton Springs. 

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. 

Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Beverly’s memory. 

Beverly was born December 12, 1942 in Clifton Springs, daughter of the late Laverne and Virginia Norsen. She was a former member of both the United Church of Phelps and the Canandaigua Moose Lodge. Beverly worked in food service on the NYS Thruway. She was a hard-core Elvis fan. Everyone had to be silent when an old Elvis movie was on. Beverly enjoyed dancing and especially camping with her family.

Beverly is survived by her children, Kathy (Joseph) Lanning, John (Ellen) Stone and Gerald Grabenstatter; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; brother, Edward Norsen; many nieces, nephews and friends. 

Beverly is predeceased by her parents; son, Kenneth Stone; husband, John Stone.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Stone, Beverly

PHELPS/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Beverly Stone, age 81, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Ontario Center, Hopewell. Calling hours will be held from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday,  January 6th at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 W. Main St., Clifton Springs.  Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.  Contributions […]

Read More
Goodell, William E . 

CLYDE: William Edward Goodell (Bill; Billy) 67, of Clyde New York, passed away at Rochester General Hospital on December 24th,2023. He was born in Oswego New York on July 20th, 1956 to Edward Goodell and Catherine Capizzi. He graduated from Clyde-Savannah high school in 1974. After graduating high school he started employment at Parker Hannifin […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square