Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 3rd 2022, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Stone, Donna L.  (Conklin)

by WayneTimes.com
February 3, 2022

NEWARK: Died January 20th at age 84. Donna was preceded in death by her husband Donald Stone, her son Jeff Allen, and many brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Pam (Mike) Kearney, James (Noreen) Allen, Jon (Terry) Allen and Terrence Allen. Donna also leaves behind 3 brothers and a sister, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and her close friend Pauline Tolleson. 

Donna was a huge fan of the Buffalo Bills, and especially Josh Allen. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and keeping up with her great grandchildren. She loved Sunday car rides to Sodus Point and orange pineapple ice cream. The family would like to thank the staff and the residents of Armstrong and Vienna Gardens for their care and friendship. No services are planned at this time.Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Stone, Donna L.  (Conklin)

NEWARK: Died January 20th at age 84. Donna was preceded in death by her husband Donald Stone, her son Jeff Allen, and many brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Pam (Mike) Kearney, James (Noreen) Allen, Jon (Terry) Allen and Terrence Allen. Donna also leaves behind 3 brothers and a sister, 7 grandchildren, […]

Read More
Collins, Lloyd

BIG CANOE, GEORGIA: Lloyd Collins of Big Canoe, Georgia, 80, passed away at home on January 27th, 2022, with his family at his side. Lloyd was born on August 14, 1941, in Lyons, New York, to Clayton Oral and Thelma Clingerman Collins. He was raised in Sodus, NY, where he explored many entrepreneurial interests. Prior […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square