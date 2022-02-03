Stone, Donna L.  (Conklin)

NEWARK: Died January 20th at age 84. Donna was preceded in death by her husband Donald Stone, her son Jeff Allen, and many brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Pam (Mike) Kearney, James (Noreen) Allen, Jon (Terry) Allen and Terrence Allen. Donna also leaves behind 3 brothers and a sister, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and her close friend Pauline Tolleson.

Donna was a huge fan of the Buffalo Bills, and especially Josh Allen. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and keeping up with her great grandchildren. She loved Sunday car rides to Sodus Point and orange pineapple ice cream. The family would like to thank the staff and the residents of Armstrong and Vienna Gardens for their care and friendship. No services are planned at this time.