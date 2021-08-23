Powered by Dark Sky
August 23, 2021
Stone, Helen

by WayneTimes.com
August 23, 2021

NEWARK: Helen Stone, 100, passed away peacefully on Sunday (August 22, 2021) at her home.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Fairville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Fairville Fire Department, 2963 Route 88, Newark, NY  14513.

Mrs. Stone was born on September 23, 1920 the daughter of the late George and Susan VanHieten in Sodus.  She spent her life in the Newark area where she and her husband James Stone ran a farm produce growing and packing business.  Helen very much enjoyed her family, reading, music, visiting with friends and taking rides through the countryside.  She was very involved in the Fairville Presbyterian Church and its activities.    

Helen will be remembered by her loving family; her son Jack (Jan) Stone; a daughter Lynda Bierly; four grandchildren Kaye (Ross) Stone-Ganz, Brett (Laura) Bierly, Susan Stone-Jackson, Jarod (Claudine) Bierly; six great grandchildren Rachel, Evan, Dylan, Paytton, Jacquie, Kendall.  She was predeceased by her Parents; her husband James; a son Fredrick; brothers John, William and Raymond; a sister Minnie.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

