Stone, Robert Joseph “Stoney”

KANNAPOLIS, NC: Age 55, passed away peacefully at home July 28, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born August 28, 1963 in Ontario County, NY to the late Robert Seward and Margaret Jane Hance Stone. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Brenda Deisering Stone; two children, Christopher Stone, and Sarah Trull and husband TJ; 2 grandchildren, Jasen and Ella; one brother, James Stone; and a sister, Susan Jackson and husband Ron. Stoney was born and raised in Palmyra, NY, where he spent many years working for Pulcini’s. He was an avid dart player, winning many trophies over the years. The family moved to Kannapolis, NC in 1999, where Stoney worked for Monroe Roadways, starting as an operator. He worked his way up to Supervisor. He was known as the as the hog and haul man, always getting the job done. Stoney and Brenda enjoyed camping, taking cruises and driving to Myrtle Beach for the casino boat. The lights of his life were his grandbabies, taking them on golf cart rides and taking them to the movies. The family would like to extend a special thank you Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County for helping care for Stoney. A celebration of his life will be held at the family home, Saturday August 3, 2019. Interment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com”