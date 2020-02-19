Obituaries
Stooks, Albert “Gene” E.
WOLCOTT: Age 75, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Elmira, the son of the late Phillip and Agnes Stooks. Prior to retirement he was employed as a mechanic at various locations, the last being Ultra Life Batteries in Newark. He was an avid hunter, fishermen, and, musician. He loved playing the accordion, and, was a member of the Red Creek Conservation Club. He is survived by his wife, Lonnie, step daughters, Lisa (Chuck) Wetmore of North Rose, Lori (Luke) Burgess of Fair Haven, and, step son, Leslie (Crystal) Powell of Newark, two sisters, Patsy (Rich) Kibler of Corning, and, Phyllis (Dean) Laughlin of Wolcott, 7 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Per Genes request, there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com
