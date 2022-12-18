Stoos, Amy Elizabeth

ONTARIO: Amy Elizabeth Stoos was born on January 23, 1963, and passed away due to sepsis on December 10, 2022 in Rochester, NY. Amy grew up on a cantaloupe farm in southern Indiana. She attended elementary school in Owensville, IN and high school in Poseyville, IN. Having graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s in Elementary Education, Amy was a true educator at heart and approached everything she did to help others learn and be their best. She taught in Tell City, Baltimore, and Rochester schools and went on to work as a consultant in Rochester helping schools implement technology in the classroom. It was through this work that she met Ralph. Amy and Ralph, her husband of 29 years, began their family in Ontario, NY. Amy loved and cared for people deeply. Her son, Erich Stoos, his fiancee, Erin Friedman, and her grandchildren, Arianna Stoos, Nicolai Stoos and Declan Stoos, were the world to her. Amy enjoyed being involved in her community through volunteering with Ontario Loan Closet, Pines of Peace, Ontario Women’s Civic Club, and the Good Samaritan Clothes Closet as well as attending Ontario Baptist Church. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.