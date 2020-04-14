Storto, Fay M.

LYONS: Age 66, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Wayne County Nursing Home. She was born in Sodus, daughter of the late Gordon Smith, and, Jennie Baldwin Smith. She was employed as a press operator at Garlock’s in Palmyra. She enjoyed knitting, her cats, painting, fishing, and spending time with her family. She is Predeceased by her husband, Robert Storto (2013). Fay is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Dale) Cole of North Rose, and, Sara Stevenson of Wolcott, sons, Daniel (Rebekah) Smith of Clyde, and, Michael (Sheri) Stevenson of Liverpool, brothers, Joey (Cheryl) Smith, David (Juanita) Smith, sisters, Kathy (Carl) Crawford, Betty (Randy) Cole, Linda (Daniel) Smith, and, Donna(Pastor) Castello , 20 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Wayne County Nursing Home for there care during Fay’s time spent there. For those wishing to make contributions they may do so to Holding Onto Hope For Cancer http://holdingontohopeinc.org Calling hours and a service will take place at an undetermined date at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com