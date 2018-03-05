Stoughtenger, Ruth

WOLCOTT: Age 94, passed away at her home Monday, February, 26, 2018, surrounded by her family. Ruth was born in Victory, the daughter of the late Leonard Devol, and Anna Slover Devol. Ruth enjoyed gardening, flowers, fishing, and spending time with her family. Prior to her retirement she was employed at Durkee Foods in Wolcott, she was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Wolcott for many years. Ruth is predeceased by her husband of over fifty years, Gerald Stoughtenger, sisters, Laura, June, brothers, Bobby, Johnny, David, William, and, Leonard, and, daughter, Geraldine. She is survived by two sisters, Mary Veley, and Norma Stiles, children, Shirley Roberts, Suzanne Kemp, Charles (Lisa) Stoughtenger, Deborah (Robert) Duncan, Thomas (Jodi) Stoughtenger, 17 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren, a great-great Grand Daughter, 6 step Grandchildren, 12 step Great Grandchildren. Contributions they may do so to the a charity of ones choice. www.catoredcreek.com