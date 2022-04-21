Stoughtenger, Thomas L. 

WOLCOTT: Age 60, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He was predeceased by parents, Gerald and Ruth Stoughtenger; sister, Geraldine Stoughtenger and Shirley Roberts; sister-in-law, Connie Stoughtenger; brother-in-law, Tom Kemp. Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie who was by his side holding his hand when he passed; children, Jennifer (Paul Reynolds) Stoughtenger, Kimberly (Heath) Grossman, Becky (Wade) Griffin, Joshua Donoghue, Bryan Carter; stepchildren, Allen (Taylor) Cowley, Richard Cowley Jr., Chris Beman, Tanya (John) Wild, Paul (Makayla) Miller; 8 grandchildren; siblings, Charles (Lisa) Stoughtenger, Deborah (Robert) Duncan and Susan Kemp; fur baby, Ruthie; many cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Son, brother, father, uncle, grandpa, great uncle, are all the titles that Thomas carried proudly! He was a correctional officer for years. He was recently married and took great pride in that. He loved all outdoor activities including fishing and hunting. He also loved to cook and BBQ especially his “cornel chicken” that he was so proud of. He had a great sense of humor and didn’t think twice before helping another person out. Thomas loved his family above everything and enjoyed every opportunity he had to spend time with them.

Friends and family are invited to call 11:00am – 1:00pm, Saturday, April 30th, 2022, at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Where his funeral service will start promptly at 1:00pm. Interment in North Wolcott Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude’s 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.