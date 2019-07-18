Stowell, Dennis John 

SAVANNAH: Age 61, passed July 16, 2019. Dennis was born to John and Joyce Stowell on June 22, 1958 in Auburn, NY. Dennis and his beloved wife, Sally, were married for 24 years. He leaves behind his wife, his parents, sister Melodie Bramer (Jim), brother Eric Stowell (Dawn), and was predeceased by his brother, Todd Stowell (Nancy). Children, Derek Stowell, Tia Stowell (Graham Weeks), Renee Stowell (Thomas Roeger), Adam Stowell (Suzzy), Paula Katz (Carl), Alice Berry (Matthew), Randi Donselaar (Richard), John Breene (Anne), Devon Goodman, and Zachory Goodman. Grandchildren, Kaylee Williams (Kyle), Ryan Breen, Joshua Donselaar, Savannah Berry, Jacob Breen, Hunter Donselaar, Kendra Stowell, Abigail Breen, Amelia Berry, Jonathan Berry, and Parker Stowell. Many loved Aunts, Uncles, Brothers and Sisters-in-law, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Dennis dedicated his life to his family and his work as a Potato and Onion Farmer at Wayne Farms of Red Creek, NY. He enjoyed his many friends, traveling, fishing, trapping, and hunting. Dennis spent his days helping and giving to countless others. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 21st at Norton Funeral Home from 3pm to 7pm, 13081 West Church Street, Savannah, NY. A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, July 22nd at 10 am at the Savannah Family of God Church. 13165 Church Street, Savannah, NY. Following the burial, a reception will be held at the Savannah Family of God Church. Reverend Trudy Double will officiate the ceremony. The family requests that donations be made to Savannah Family of God Church. The family would also like to say thank you to all of those who have sent prayers and kind thoughts during this difficult time.