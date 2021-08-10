Stowell, Shirley Irene

NEWARK: Shirley Irene Stowell, 80, passed away at home on Sunday, August 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 on Sunday (Aug.15) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St., Newark. All other services will be private. Burial will take place in New Hampshire.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Newark Garden Club, in memory of Shirley.

Shirley was born on Thursday, November 21, 1940, and grew up in Cheshire, Connecticut, attending grammar and high school there. She worked for the United States Postal service where she eventually retired. In her spare time she enjoyed going to the clubs she was a part of, including the Garden Club, Red Hats, NARF and Stamp Club, where she held several offices. Shirley was an avid knitter and crocheter, making all kinds of items for her family and friends. Shirley also loved traveling, birdwatching, cooking and growing houseplants, tending to her flower gardens, and going to the casino and out to eat with her husband.

Shirley will be remembered by her loving husband of 29 years, Robert Stowell; children Debra (Bruce Jones) DeVries, Kenneth “Lyme” DeVries, Cheryl (Mark) Russell and Kurt (Erin) DeVries; stepchildren Debra (Jeff) Hayes, Frank (Madalyn) Stowell, Roberta (John) Mann, Patricia (Andy) Dentico, Melody (Frank) Jenkins and Bobby (Amanda) Stowell; brothers Richard (Eleanor) Pratt, Roger (Sandra) Pratt and Robert (Troudi) Boynton; sister, Linda Nelson; sister-in-law, Jennifer Pratt; stepmother, Virginia Pratt; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents Irving (Dorothy Paris) Pratt; brother, Edward Pratt and a brother-in-law Alfred Nelson.

