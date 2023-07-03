Powered by Dark Sky
July 4th 2023, Tuesday
Strack, Ruth C.

July 3, 2023

 NEWARK: Ruth C. Strack, 96, Passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Fairport Baptist Home.

A graveside service was held at Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Ruth’s name may be made to The Arc of Wayne Foundation, 150 Van Buren Street, Newark, NY 14513.

Ruth touched so many lives in the Newark Community over the years through her work as a caregiver and nurse’s aide. Her quick wit and good nature were on full display right to the very end. 

A special thank you to the caring staff at Fairport Baptist Homes who assisted in walking her home. 

Predeceased by her Honey, Wayne VanGorder and brother Norman Strack.

Survived by her close friend Vera Comella and longtime friend and caregiver, David Johnson

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

