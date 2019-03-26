Straight, Dorothy Wilcox

COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE: Dorothy Mildred Wilcox Straight, 88, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at her residence in Columbia, Tennessee. Born February 3, 1931 in Macedon, New York, she was the daughter of the late Walter G. Wilcox and the late Catherine Moore Wilcox. On August 9, 1952, she married Edward Reitz Straight, Jr. who preceded her in death November 11, 1992. Prior to relocating to Tennessee in 1967, Mrs. Straight was an employee of Community Bank in Rochester, New York. During the 1970’s, she started a childcare service in her home which she continued for almost twenty years. Family was very important to her; she loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports, visiting with family in New York, and family holiday gatherings. Mrs. Straight enjoyed dancing and was a member of The Wagon Wheelers Square Dancers for several years. She also enjoyed bowling and traveling with her friends. She was a member of Pleasant Heights Baptist Church. Survivors include her children, Melody Knell of Columbia, TN, Edward Reitz (Teresa) Straight, III of Columbia, TN, Tammy (Tommy) Catlett of Franklin, TN, Wendy (Teber) Haywood of Tullahoma, TN, Kim (Jon) Sproul of Columbia, TN; son-in-law, Dan Gilmore of Palmyra, NY; sister, Ruth (Sonny) Power of Macedon, NY; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Straight Gilmore; and granddaughter, Jaimie Haywood Dornon. Pallbearers will be Dan Gilmore, Tommy Catlett, Teber Haywood, Jon Sproul, Tom Gilmore, and Jesse Haywood. Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home in Columbia, TN with her grandsons Jacob Haywood and Jesse Haywood officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to Hospice Compassus, 830 Hatcher Lane, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.