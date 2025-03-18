Strang Sr., Lloyd B. 

October 13, 1930 – March 11, 2025

MACEDON CENTER: Born October 13, 1930 in Peekskill, NY. God called our beloved Lloyd home to heaven on March 11, 2025 at the age of 94. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Clark and Kathleen Strang; Brothers Dick, James, Clark, Robert, and Billy, and Sister Betty. Survived by “his bride” of 73 years Jane; children Valerie (Richard), Kathleen “Cappie” (Bob), and Lloyd Strang, Jr “Brad” (Deb); grandchildren Rick Jr, Christopher, Dan, Justin, Sarah, Kevin, Kenny, Kelly, and Brittney; and 15 great grandchildren.

He was born on the family farm and would boast about the number of cows he milked. He won two basketball championships as number 11 at Yorktown High School. After graduation he joined the Air Force in 1949. He was a Senior Construction Equipment Operator. He served in the Korean Conflict. He built the roads for military vehicles, to advance into enemy territory, and was under fire himself. He obtained the rank of Sergeant. He was awarded the Japan Occupation Medal, Korean Service Medal, Bronze Service Star UN Offensive, Good Conduct Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.

He married “his bride” Jane, as he referred to her on November 10, 1951. He worked for B. R. Dewitt for 33 years as a heavy equipment operator. Lloyd was an avid bowler, golfer, hunter, gardener, and fisherman. He loved spending time with his family camping, going to the racetrack and casino, fishing, and garage sales. He loved attending sporting events that his grandchildren, and great grandchildren, participated in and would boast of their accomplishments.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 29, 2025 at the Macedon Center Fire Dept, 2481 Canandaigua Rd, Macedon, NY 14502 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Macedon Center Fire Dept, Macedon Ambulance, or American Cancer Society. To share a memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.