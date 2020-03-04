Strange, Mary Katherine “Marykay” 

WEBSTER: Went to the Jamboree in Heaven on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 57 as her loving family was by her side. She was greeted by her Father Ronald E. Strange and Grandparents Frank A. Strange Jr. and Mary Gertrude Strange. She is survived by her Mother, Frances Strange; her five Sisters that adored her; Elaine (Todd) Levan, Tracey Strange (Nick), Veronica (John) Leone, Frances (Chuck) Scorsone and Ann Marie Strange. She also leaves behind Aunts and Uncles, many Nieces and Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews, countless Cousins and Friends and her Cobblestone Arts Center Family. Marykay loved her Family, Dancing, Music, Coffee and Elvis Presley. You could find her in the Lunch Room Cafe at Cobblestone singing while she was setting up for lunchtime. She was the Lunch Lady and will be missed by everyone who worked, volunteered and attended classes there. She loved spending time with her family. She would frequent restaurants and seek out the best cheeseburger on the menu. She was determined that she was going to marry Elvis so we would attend Elvis impersonator shows but Elvis was already married. She would be the first one on the dance floor and the last one off of it every time she went with Dad when he played at the Maple Tree Inn. She was loved by everyone who met her and she remembered everyone she met. She would scribe “I Love You” notes to her most beloved. Her funny phrases and witty humor have made us laugh and will carry on for the rest of our lives. What’s Mary gonna do? She’s going to Dance! She’s going to Sing! She was so loved and will be missed so much by everyone who knew her. Friends and family are invited to gather for calling hours on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A memorial service will follow calling hours at 3pm. Immediately following the service, everyone is invited to gather for a celebration of Marykay’s life at the American Legion, Post 428, 6180 Knickerbocker Rd., Ontario, New York 14519. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her favorite place in the entire world at, Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 Route 332, Farmington, NY 14425, or make a donation on their website www.cobblestoneartscenter.com. Please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com to light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo.