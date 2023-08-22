Stratton, Joan (Humbert) 

SODUS: Joan Stratton, 90, passed away, Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday, August 29, from 10 AM to Noon at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus. A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Newark Cemetery, Newark.

Joan was born on March 26, 1933 in Newark the daughter of the late Russell and Margaret (Moore) Humbert. She was a home maker most of her life. She enjoyed crochet, embroidery, needlepoint and horseback riding.

She is survived by her children Benjamin (Kitty), Jeffery (Melanie) and Michael (Cheryl) Stratton and Kathy Crane; grandchildren Julie (Billy) Lapp, Chad Crane, Staff Sergeant Matthew Crane U.S. Army,(retired), Peter (Laurie) Schultz, Megan Stickler, Maria (Justin) Elliott, and Russell (Ally) Stratton; a sister Brenda (Jessie) Goodman; a sister-in-law Jean Humbert: several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband Donald (12/4/2010), a grandson John Schultz; a son-in-law Dana Crane; a brother David Humbert.