CLIFTON SPRINGS: It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Lincoln H. Stratton on September 23, 2020. He is predeceased by his sister Sage; survived by his parents, Thomas and Manjelika Stratton; grandparents, Karen Eaton, Kyle Keim, Paula Ferrel and Joseph Perri, Jr., many aunts and uncles. Hunter will always be loved and cherished by his family. To light a candle, or leave a condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.