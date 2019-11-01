Streeter, Eleanor (Betty) 

WALWORTH: Left us to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at the age of 98. She is survived by her 5 children: Bruce (Karen) Streeter, James (Joanne) Streeter, Barbara (Bob) Scobo, Doug Streeter, and Richard (Gail) Streeter. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Betty also leaves behind 1 sister and several nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly. Before moving in with her son, Rick, in NY, she spent much of her life in NJ as a dietician before retiring to Florida where she loved her gardening and teaching a Bible study group for senior citizens. We celebrate her long, full life; she will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. Webster Bible Church will host a service on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 7-8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Webster Bible Church are preferred.