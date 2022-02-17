Stresing, Suzanna J. (Bliek)

Mentor, Ohio: Passed away Feb 15, 2022 at age 84 at University Hospitals in Willoughby, Ohio. She was born to Peter A. and Susie E.( Hermanet) Bliek on Jan. 9,1938. Graduated from Marion Central School in Marion, NY in 1956. Sue worked at Mor-Flo as a secretary; at Office Max in customer service and she owned The Maple Tree Gift shop for many years She is survived by daughter Debra (John) Maynard, Son; David (Dianne) Stresing, Brothers: Donald (Mary) Bliek and LaVerne (Tony) Bliek. Grandaughter Marisa Saber (Tad Baria), Dawn (Zak) Petrenko, Grandson, William Stresing; Great grandson Silas Baria. Preceded in death: Husband Percy W Stresing, Brother Elwin (Marian) Bliek, Sister Johanna Williams and her parents Peter and Susie Bliek. She will be creamated and buried at Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg, Ohio at a later date.