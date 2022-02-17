Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 18th 2022, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Stresing, Suzanna J. (Bliek)

by WayneTimes.com
February 17, 2022

Mentor, Ohio: Passed away Feb 15, 2022 at age 84 at University Hospitals in Willoughby, Ohio. She was born to Peter A. and Susie  E.( Hermanet) Bliek on Jan. 9,1938. Graduated from Marion Central  School in Marion, NY in 1956. Sue worked at Mor-Flo as a secretary; at Office Max in customer service and she owned The Maple Tree Gift shop for many years She is survived by daughter Debra (John) Maynard, Son; David (Dianne) Stresing, Brothers: Donald (Mary) Bliek and LaVerne (Tony) Bliek. Grandaughter Marisa Saber (Tad Baria), Dawn (Zak) Petrenko, Grandson, William Stresing; Great grandson Silas Baria.  Preceded in death: Husband Percy W Stresing,  Brother Elwin (Marian) Bliek, Sister Johanna Williams and her parents Peter and Susie Bliek.  She will be  creamated and buried at Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg, Ohio at a later date.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Stresing, Suzanna J. (Bliek)

Mentor, Ohio: Passed away Feb 15, 2022 at age 84 at University Hospitals in Willoughby, Ohio. She was born to Peter A. and Susie  E.( Hermanet) Bliek on Jan. 9,1938. Graduated from Marion Central  School in Marion, NY in 1956. Sue worked at Mor-Flo as a secretary; at Office Max in customer service and she […]

Read More
Newcomb, Argetha S. [VerDow]

MACEDON/VICTOR: Went to be with her son, passing peacefully on February 16, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dean; children, Dean (Donna) and Deborah (Dan); grandchildren: Deena, Nicole, Sarah, Michael, Jeffrey, Allison, Alicia, Craig, Colby, Daniel and Paul; 9 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Coreen; and sisters, Viola DeLass and Beulah Dickinson. Argetha was […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square