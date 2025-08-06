What are you looking for?

Strickland, Scott J.

August 6, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

VICTOR/ONTARIO: Passed away on August 2, 2025 at the age of 74.  He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lynn "VanBortel"; son Jason; daughters, Lisa Spahn, Kathryn Leenhouts, and Kerry Leenhouts; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; mom, Barbara Strickland, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and many cousins.

Scott was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman.  He enjoyed travel, camping, and spending time with family.  Scott served our nation for 9 years as a flight engineer with the United States Navy.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation, Wednesday, August 13, 2025 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502.  Private funeral services, with inurnment at White Haven Memorial Park.  In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Scott may be made to the Veteran’s Outreach Center, 447 South Ave., Rochester, NY 14620.  Please visit Scott’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence

