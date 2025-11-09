Strife, Ronald L.

PALMYRA:.Died on Friday, November 7, 2025 at the age of 78. Family and friends are invited to call from 3-5pm on Thursday, November 13 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Private committal prayers will held by the family. Please consider memorial donations to The Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489 or to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City OK 73123.

Ron was born on January 17, 1947 in Lowville, NY the son of Duane and Pauline L’Huillier Strife. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served as an artillery training Sgt. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Army flag in honor of Ron’s service to our country during the Vietnam War. Ron was a retiree of Eastman Kodak and continued his work career as a dispatcher with Trailways Bus Line. Not one to sit idle, Ron found himself driving school bus for the Palmyra-Macedon School District where he cherished his kids and co-workers. He enjoyed gardening and took great pleasure in tending his vegetables and roses.

Ron is predeceased by his parents Duane and Pauline; siblings Carlton Strife, Sharon Santamarina, Jean Golden and Rosemary Bisnett. He is survived by his children Carrie (Michael) Bietsch, Nicole (Nathan) Schreib, Craig Strife and Kyle (Sarah) Strife; brothers Wayne and Jeffrey Strife; grandchildren Chris (Ashley) Argus, Cody (Katelyn) Argus, Emily (Kyle) Bortle, Michael Bietsch Jr, Justin Bietsch, Ethan Schreib, Landon (Grace) Schreib, Tristan Schreib, Preston Strife and Connor Strife; 2 great-grandchildren and special gand-puppies Digs and Porky.

