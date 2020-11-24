Stringer, Sr.,John W.

ONTARIO: John passed away at home, surrounded by family after a courageous battle of brain cancer on (Monday) November 23, 2020 at age 68. Predeceased by parents: Maurice and Alma (Bierworth) Stringer; sister: Nancy Pinkney and nephew: Tommy Stringer. John proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt; have a chainsaw in his hands, and care for farm animals. Most importantly he loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren. Survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda; children: Jill (Matthew) Yahnite, Gwendolyn Stringer, John (Shayla) Stringer; grandchildren: Victoria, Jared, Krista, Travis, Cameron, Sierra, Bailey, and Riley; great granddaughter: Natalie; sister: Marie (Kenny) Peets; brothers: Alan, Jim, Mac (Joanne), Tiny (Kathy), and Bob Stringer; brother in law: Jon Pinkney; a special thank you to sister in law: Anita Yorgy for all her help caring for John in his final days; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) November 28, 2020 from 11am – 1pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. To follow at 3pm, a celebration of John’s life will be held at the Marion Masonic Lodge: 3877 N. Main Street, Marion, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of John can be made to: Lifetime Care Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com