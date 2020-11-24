Stringer, Sr.,John W.

ONTARIO: John passed away at home, surrounded by family after a courageous battle of brain cancer on (Monday) November 23, 2020 at age 68. Predeceased by parents: Maurice and Alma (Bierworth) Stringer; sister: Nancy Pinkney and nephew: Tommy Stringer. John proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt; have a chainsaw in his hands, and care for farm animals. Most importantly he loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren. Survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda; children: Jill (Matthew) Yahnite, Gwendolyn Stringer, John (Shayla) Stringer; grandchildren: Victoria, Jared, Krista, Travis, Cameron, Sierra, Bailey, and Riley; great granddaughter: Natalie; sister: Marie (Kenny) Peets; brothers: Alan, Jim, Mac (Joanne), Tiny (Kathy), and Bob Stringer; brother in law: Jon Pinkney; a special thank you to sister in law: Anita Yorgy for all her help caring for John in his final days; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) November 28, 2020 from 11am – 1pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. To follow at 3pm, a celebration of John’s life will be held at the Marion Masonic Lodge: 3877 N. Main Street, Marion, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of John can be made to: Lifetime Care Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
SODUS POINT: Mibb Browne passed away peacefully Thursday, November 19, 2020 from cancer. She was 81. Mibb was born in Rochester, NY. She graduated from Williamson Central School in 1957 and from the Rochester General Hospital School of Nursing in 1960 where she became a head nurse and was instrumental in developing the Intensive Care […]
