Strobridge, Maurice E.  

NEWARK: It is with heavy hearts that the family of Maurice E. Strobridge announce his peaceful passing at age 99. Maury was a practicing attorney and former Wayne County District Attorney and County Court Judge. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 67 years, Jeanne. He was a devoted father of three children, Richard (Michele) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Lori Stanton (Jeffrey) of Boise, Idaho, and Stephen (Anne Marie) of Fairport, New York; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew. He was pre deceased by his sister Elaine Forbes and brother-in-law Robert.

He was born in Newark, New York to Earl and Marie Strobridge, and was a lifelong resident and 1942 graduate of Newark High School. After graduating from high school he began attending Syracuse University until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1943. He was a WWII veteran and a member of the “greatest generation” having served overseas in New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan. Upon returning and graduating from Syracuse he entered Albany Law School where he graduated in 1952. Maury began his law profession as an associate with a major Rochester firm and remained there until 1954 when he returned to Newark to start his private practice.

Maury served as the Wayne County Assistant District Attorney and in 1962 became Wayne County District Attorney. He was the attorney for the Village of Newark for 13 years, and at various times served as counsel for the towns of Macedon, Marion and Walworth. In 1986 he was elected as Wayne County Court Judge, where he served until his retirement in 1996. Not wanting to give up presiding in court matters, he also began serving as a state judicial hearing officer in Monroe, Ontario and Wayne Counties. Maury was proud that he could use his judicial experiences toward helping families.

He was a lifelong parishioner of the First United Methodist Church. Maury was a long-time member of the VFW, Rotary Club, Elks Club, Newark Country Club and Sodus Bay Yacht Club. His greatest love was his family and enjoyed spending time together with them traveling, sailing and skiing.

A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at the First United Methodist Church, 301 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513

Memorials in Maury’s honor may be made to the Newark United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St, Newark, NY 14513 https://newark-umc.org/numc/ or to the Laurel House Comfort Care Home 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513 https://laurelhousecomfortcare.org/.

