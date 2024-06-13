Strong, Noreen

NEWARK: Noreen (Palmeri) Strong passed away peacefully in Mooresville, NC, on June 6th, 2024, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born on December 22, 1947, in Newark, NY, to Florence (Menchetti) Palmeri and Dr. V. James Palmeri.

One of eight siblings, Noreen enjoyed a rich and wonderful childhood filled with family trips, large family parties, and a lot of food. She met her husband, Ernest (Ernie) Strong, in high school, and despite being in different circles, they formed a lasting connection. After Ernie’s return from Vietnam, they married in July 1969.

Noreen attended Nazareth College for her undergraduate studies before they had their two sons, Scott and Mark. They bought a home in Scottsville, NY, and raised their boys there through high school, surrounded by treasured friends and neighbors. While the boys were young, she pursued a Master’s in Audiology at SUNY Geneseo, before working for the Girl Scouts of America and the Town of Greece. She was both a member and then the President of the Wheatland-Chili School Board, where she had the unique honor of handing both of her sons their high school diplomas as they crossed the stage.

Noreen welcomed her first grandchild while still living in Scottsville, before moving to Durham, NC in 1993. While living in Durham she welcomed four more grandchildren, started volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House of Durham, and after her 16 years of service retired as the Executive Director in 2010.

Upon retirement, she and Ernie began splitting their time between Orange City, FL and Sodus Point, NY where she worked at the Sodus Point Lighthouse Museum, a job she loved because, like her others, it allowed her to meet new people all the time. In her free time she enjoyed hosting friends and family, swimming laps in the nearest pool or body of water, or curling up with a good book.

During her life, she made everyone she crossed paths with feel like they were a welcome part of her family. She invited anyone and everyone into the house for a meal, even–and especially–on holidays. She fed friends, family, swim teams, soccer teams, ravenous teenagers, and the families of people staying in the Ronald McDonald House. No matter the circumstances, she would make sure you walked away with a full stomach and a warm heart.

She was predeceased by both of her parents, Dr. V James Palmeri and Florence (Menchetti) Palmeri, and her sisters Barbara Clark and Judy Hale.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ernest Strong, her sons Scott (Keri) Strong, Mark (Kerrie) Strong, her grandchildren Amanda, Haley, Payton, Connor, and Colleen Strong, and her siblings Jim (Patty) Palmeri, Mary Ellen (Ken) Palmeri, Kathleen (Terry) Vanderbrook, Yolanda Villa, and John (Emily) Palmeri.

Calling hours will be held on Wed. June 19th from 4-7 PM at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home 127 E Miller St, Newark, NY 14513. A Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 AM on Thurs. June 20th at St. Michael Church 401 S Main St, Newark, NY 14513, followed by a graveside service at Newark Cemetery N Main St, Newark, NY 14513.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Alzheimer’s association at https://act.alz.org or a charitable donation of your choice.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com