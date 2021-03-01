Strong, Warner Horton

INTERLACHEN: Age 84, of, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at his residence following a brief illness. Warner was born in Knoxboro, NY, on August 29, 1936, he was the son of Herbert and Adelaide Van Evera Strong. A resident of Interlachen, Florida the past 7 years he previously resided in Palmyra, NY for 47 years. Warner was a proud graduate of Madison High School, Class of 1954 and the University of Rochester. He served for five years in the United States Air Force in North Africa and the UK. He married Mary F. Parete in St. Peter’s Church, Rosendale NY on July 24th, 1965. Warner worked at the National Technical Institute of the Deaf, in Henrietta, NY, until his retirement. Prior to NTID Warner worked at the University of Rochester. He served as Mayor of Palmyra NY for 4 years and was a Trustee of Palmyra for 3 years. Warner was on Ski Patrol at Brantling in Sodus NY for years. He was a founding member of the Palmyra Volunteer Ambulance. Warner also volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. He loved everything outdoors, skiing, boating, camping, hunting, cross country travel and tackling any challenge given to him. Warner and Mary enabled hundreds of children to learn to ski through St. Anne’s youth group. He was a master of the Spaghetti Supper fund raiser. Warner and Mary took a group of explorers to the Boy Scout Camp in Philmont, New Mexico, tackling the tough terrain and hot weather. He had the best laugh and smile, and you could always see his trademark white hair on the ski slopes of Brantling and Bristol Mountains. His most favorite thing of all though was dancing with his bride, whenever they felt like it, even when there was no music. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Mary (Parete) Strong, two daughters and two sons, son Matthew and daughter-in-law Sheryl Strong of Grosse Pointe MI; Meg Strong of Creedmoor, NC; Michael Strong and daughter-in-law Nicole Strong of Jacksonville Florida; Melissa (Strong) Mason and son-in-law Houston Mason of Forest Hill MD; his Twelve grandchildren, Mathew Strong, Ryan Mason, Michael Strong, Rachel Strong, Josephine Mason, Christopher Strong, Riley Mason, Katherine Strong, Joseph Strong, Amelia Mason, Andrew Strong and Bethany Strong; his beloved sister, Barbara Mennig of Munnsville; two loved brothers Tony Strong of Knoxboro, and, Joe and Lori Strong of Oneida, Warner leaves behind his much loved in-laws from the Parete family as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Warner was predeceased by his sisters, Charlotte, Charlene, Elsie, Phyllis; and brothers, Charles, Carleton, Herbie, Theodore, Gary, Doug, Dickey, Keith, Gilbert and Guilford. Services will be held in Interlachen, Fl. Burial with military honors bestowed by the U.S. Air Force will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Warner’s name to the Interlachen Food pantry or the Salvation Army. Friends may sign the online register at www.themastersfuneralhomes.com Masters Funeral Home of Interlachen is in charge of arrangements.