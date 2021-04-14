Powered by Dark Sky
April 14, 2021
Stuck, Joyce Palmer

by WayneTimes.com
April 14, 2021

CONNECTICUT/WAYNE COUNTY:

1930-2021 Joyce passed suddenly and peacefully on Saturday April 10th

Joyce had been a life long resident of Wayne County NY, up until 2019 when she moved to Connecticut to live with her daughter Jennifer(Jeff)Johnson. 

She married John Stuck, love of her life, and had 4 children. She was predeceased by her husband John Stuck, son JC Stuck and son Jim Stuck.

Joyce was a very positive person who loved to laugh and tell stories, loved adventures, looking for wild animals, caring for friends, being the brunt of funny mishaps, but above all, she cherished her family.

She is survived by her daughter in law Deborah Stuck, son Jeffrey (Christine) Stuck, daughter in law Mary Stuck, daughter Jennifer(Jeffrey) Johnson,. Ten grandchildren Leah (Aaron)Dennis, Justin(Joanne)Stuck, John Stuck, Levi(Susan)Stuck, Mackenzie(James)Daly, Quincey Stuck, Tyler Johnson, Alec( Eleni) Johnson, Martha Johnson and Lucas Johnson, ten beautiful great grandchildren, Brother Bud (Phyllis)Palmer, several life long friends and many nieces and nephews.

A church service is to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local ambulance service or local food pantry.

