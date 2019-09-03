Obituaries
Suhr, Bruce F
PALMYRA/MACEDON: Died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the age of 77. Bruce is survived by his wife Gloria; daughters Cheryl (Robert) LeMay and Mary Sue (John) Augello; sister Debbie (Bill Colburn) Suhr-Rothfuss; sister-in-law Carol Suhr; grandchildren Jessica and Jordan Patterson and Katelyn Augello and many special friends. He was predeceased by his parents Carl and Susan Suhr Sr. and brother Joe Suhr. Please join the family for a time of visitation and sharing from 1-4pm on Saturday, September 14 at the Palmyra Fire Hall, 615 East Main St., Palmyra. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Silver Waters Ambulance, 8356 Bay St., Sodus Point, NY 14555 or to Wayne County ALS. 7376 Rt. 31, Suite 2100, Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences @www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
