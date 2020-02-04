Sullivan, Ernest “Joe” 

SODUS POINT: Age 94, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on February 3, 2020. He was predeceased by his son, John, in 2007. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Emily; children, Steven (Georgia) of Georgia and Jayne (Michael) Malcolm of Sodus Pt.; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. No formal services will be observed at his request. Condolences may be expressed at WWW.HSNORTON.COM